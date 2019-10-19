Mystery Dinner Theatre: The Murder Room

Murder has never been this funny. A spoof of all crime thrillers ... it is good clean fun all the way. A buffet starts at 6:30 p.m. and the show begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 for the buffet/show; $250 for a reserved front row table for six. Large Auditorium.

Tickets must be purchased in advance, and will be available beginning Monday, September 17.

Registration closes October 16, 2019. Tickets may be purchased online at www.homewoodpubliclibrary.org or in the Adult Services Department. Visa and MasterCard accepted.