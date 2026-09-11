Mystery Dinner Theatre – The Game’s Afoot

It is December 1936 and Broadway star William Gillette, admired the world over for his leading role in the play Sherlock Holmes, has invited his fellow cast members to his Connecticut castle for a weekend of revelry. But when one of the guests is stabbed to death, the festivities in this isolated house of tricks and mirrors quickly turn dangerous. It is then up to Gillette himself, as he assumes the role of his beloved persona, to track down the killer before the next victim appears. The danger and hilarity are non-stop in this glittering whodunit. There will be a buffet starting at 6:30 p.m. and the show begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $45 for the buffet and show. Tickets must be purchased in advance, and will be available beginning Monday, August 31. Advance reservations required. Tickets may be purchased online at www.homewoodpubliclibrary.org. Visa and MasterCard accepted.