Mystery Dinner Theatre - Death & Taxes

Ever wonder what goes on at a small-town city council meeting? In Hendricks, they're looking for a murderer. Although a prime suspect is quickly found, it slowly it becomes apparent the entire city council had seen the man from the IRS, and each of them seems to be hiding something. Audience participation will help solve the crime! Tickets must be purchased in advance, and will be available beginning Monday, September 19. Advance reservations required. Tickets may be purchased online at www.homewoodpubliclibrary.org.

Visa and MasterCard accepted.