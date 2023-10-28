Mystery Dinner Theatre - Catch Me If You Can

Join us as we partner with Homewood Theatre to present this Broadway whodunit! An advertising man who has brought his bride to the boss’ mountain lodge for a honey-moon calls in the local police to investigate her sudden disappearance. In the mean-while there is a pretty young girl who insists she is the missing wife, and a priest who backs up her story. Watch out for the plot twists and surprise ending! Christian Catering will be providing the food. Tickets are $45, and will be available beginning Monday, September 25. Advance reservations required. Tickets may be purchased online at www.homewoodpubliclibrary.org. Visa and MasterCard accepted. -HPL Large Auditorium. (One Night Only).