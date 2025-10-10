Mystery Dinner Theatre – The Butler Did It

The Butler Did It is a murder mystery/comedy that parodies every English mystery play ever written….with a decidedly American flair. When they are not busy tripping over clues, they trip over each other! Laughs collide with thrills, and the climax is a real seat-grabber as the true killer is unmasked, and almost everyone turns out to be someone else! There will be a buffet starting at 6:30 p.m. and the show begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $45 for the buffet and show. Tickets must be purchased in advance, and will be available beginning Sunday, September 1. Advance reservations required. Tickets may be purchased online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org/mdt. Visa and MasterCard accepted.