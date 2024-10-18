Mystery Dinner Theatre – But Why Bump Off Barnaby

This murder mystery comedy poses a fascinating conundrum. When a man is stabbed at a family gathering, it transpires that he had a motive to murder everybody else….but no one had a reason to want him dead! While this bizarre group frantically tries to unmask the murderer, people vanish, poison is found in the sherry, and the police take forever to arrive. Meanwhile, there’s a Secret treasure to be found, a mystifying limerick to decode, and all sorts of doom to be avoided before the killer can be unmasked! There will be a buffet starting at 6:30 p.m. and the show follows, starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $45 for the buffet and show. Tickets must be purchased in advance, and will be available beginning Monday, September 16. Advance reservations required. Tickets may be purchased online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org. Visa and MasterCard accepted.