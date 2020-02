-NEW DECADE, NEW LOCATION-

Hand in Paw is mixing it up this year by relocating Mutt Strut to Homewood Central Park, and you and your pup are invited to the NEW and IMPROVED races!

Hand in Paw’s 11th Annual Mutt Strut: Dog-Friendly 5K & 1 Mile Fun Run will take place on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Homewood Central Park! Join us for a day full of dogs, energetic races, local vendors, prizes, food trucks and more, all while supporting a great cause!