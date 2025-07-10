Music Show by Garret Kelly of Red Harp at Rojo!

Free music show by Red Harp presents: Tales of the American Family. A stripped-down night of concept storytelling through song. Garret Kelly of Red Harp will be wielding an accoustic guitar, stomp box, and harmonica to delve into a fictitious observation of why the American family as a whole has become a paradox of dream and despair.

Music starts at 7pm in the Side Room at Rojo. Come early and get dinner and drinks from the Side Room bartender. All ages welcome!

LIsten here to Red Harp song "Interstate" https://youtu.be/77kBhMXptrU?si=8mHV4XQB88uMLEFr