Music Show by Garret Kelly of Red Harp at Rojo!

to

Rojo 2921 Highland Avenue, Birmingham, Alabama 35205

Free music show by Red Harp presents: Tales of the American Family. A stripped-down night of concept storytelling through song. Garret Kelly of Red Harp will be wielding an accoustic guitar, stomp box, and harmonica to delve into a fictitious observation of why the American family as a whole has become a paradox of dream and despair.

Music starts at 7pm in the Side Room at Rojo. Come early and get dinner and drinks from the Side Room bartender. All ages welcome!

LIsten here to Red Harp song "Interstate" https://youtu.be/77kBhMXptrU?si=8mHV4XQB88uMLEFr

Info

Rojo 2921 Highland Avenue, Birmingham, Alabama 35205
Concerts & Live Music
205-328-4733
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Music Show by Garret Kelly of Red Harp at Rojo! - 2025-07-10 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Music Show by Garret Kelly of Red Harp at Rojo! - 2025-07-10 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Music Show by Garret Kelly of Red Harp at Rojo! - 2025-07-10 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Music Show by Garret Kelly of Red Harp at Rojo! - 2025-07-10 19:00:00 ical