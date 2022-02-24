Murder at the Mardi Gras Masquerade Ball: A Teen Murder Mystery
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Be part of the mystery and help solve the crime! Just like a game of Clue, every character is important. Closer to the event, you will be assigned a character, so please only register if you are sure you can attend. Costumes and props are encouraged! Open to 6th-12th graders only. Pizza will be served. Register online www.homewoodpubliclibrary.org/events.
