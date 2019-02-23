Murder in the Magic City is a mystery conference presented by Sisters In Crime for fans of all sub-genres of mystery novels. The conference consists of panel discussions and presentations by the 2019 Guests of Honor. Lunch and a "goody bag" are included in the registration fee. In addition, there is a basket auction for charity. Baskets consist of at least one book and items related to that book’s theme. Registration for the event is December 1.
Murder in the Magic City
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209 View Map
Meeting, Talks & Readings
