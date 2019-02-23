Murder in the Magic City

to Google Calendar - Murder in the Magic City - 2019-02-23 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Murder in the Magic City - 2019-02-23 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Murder in the Magic City - 2019-02-23 09:00:00 iCalendar - Murder in the Magic City - 2019-02-23 09:00:00

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Murder in the Magic City is a mystery conference presented by Sisters In Crime for fans of all sub-genres of mystery novels. The conference consists of panel discussions and presentations by the 2019 Guests of Honor. Lunch and a "goody bag" are included in the registration fee. In addition, there is a basket auction for charity. Baskets consist of at least one book and items related to that book’s theme. Registration for the event is December 1.

Info
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209 View Map
Meeting, Talks & Readings
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Murder in the Magic City - 2019-02-23 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Murder in the Magic City - 2019-02-23 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Murder in the Magic City - 2019-02-23 09:00:00 iCalendar - Murder in the Magic City - 2019-02-23 09:00:00

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours

Homewood Star