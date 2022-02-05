Murder in the Magic City

Join us for this annual mystery conference for fans of all sub-genres of mystery novels. The conference consists of panel discussions and presentations by this year’s Guests of Honor, Art Taylor and Tara Laskowski, are both Agatha winners. Lunch, snacks, and a “goody bag” are included in the registration fee. Additionally there is the annual basket auction for charity. Tickets go on sale December 1, 2021. For further information, contact: http://www.mmcmysteryconference.com/home.html