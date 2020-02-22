Murder in the Magic City is a mystery conference for fans of all sub-genres of mystery novels. The conference consists of panel discussions and presentations by the 2020 Guests of Honor: Joshilyn Jackson and Thomas Mullen.

Lunch and a "goody bag" are included in the $40 registration fee. In addition, there is a basket auction for charity. Baskets consist of at least one book and items related to that book's theme.

Registration for the event begins December 1. For information, consult: http://www.mmcmysteryconference.com