Murder in the Magic City

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Murder in the Magic City is a mystery conference for fans of all sub-genres of mystery novels. The conference consists of panel discussions and presentations by the 2020 Guests of Honor: Joshilyn Jackson and Thomas Mullen.

Lunch and a "goody bag" are included in the $40 registration fee. In addition, there is a basket auction for charity. Baskets consist of at least one book and items related to that book's theme.

Registration for the event begins December 1. For information, consult: http://www.mmcmysteryconference.com

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
