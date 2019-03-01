Join the National Multiple Sclerosis Society at The Dance Foundation for a six week class designed to get you moving! The instructor will guide you in the exploration of movement to increase agility, strength, stamina and stability. Participants will use a ball barre and may choose to sit or stand during class. Class meets on Fridays and will not meet on March 29th. Kindly RSVP by calling 1-800-344-4867, option 1 or visit https://secure.nationalmssociety.org/site/Calendar?id=365777&view=Detail
MS and Movement
The Dance Foundation 1715 1715 27th Court South, Homewood, Alabama 35209
The Dance Foundation 1715 1715 27th Court South, Homewood, Alabama 35209 View Map
Fitness
Upcoming Events