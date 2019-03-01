MS and Movement

The Dance Foundation 1715 1715 27th Court South, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Join the National Multiple Sclerosis Society at The Dance Foundation for a six week class designed to get you moving! The instructor will guide you in the exploration of movement to increase agility, strength, stamina and stability. Participants will use a ball barre and may choose to sit or stand during class. Class meets on Fridays and will not meet on March 29th. Kindly RSVP by calling 1-800-344-4867, option 1 or visit https://secure.nationalmssociety.org/site/Calendar?id=365777&view=Detail

Info

The Dance Foundation 1715 1715 27th Court South, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Fitness
