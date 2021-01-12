Moving Together for Toddlers (12-24 months)

This class is for toddlers and their favorite grown up, offered for a 10-week session in fall and spring. Toddler and adult participate together, sharing movement and music activities designed to nurture your toddler’s physical and mental developmental growth. The class is led by a creative team of dancer and musician. Students must be at least 12 months old by the start of class. Fee: $150 per session.

Winter (January 5 – March 10, 2021)

Tuesdays, 9:15-10:00

Wednesday, 9:15-10:00