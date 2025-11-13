Movies & Mocktails: Wicked
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Join us for some WICKED fun at our Movies & Mocktails party! The Science Lady will be here to show us some Wicked themed science experiments, mix up some Wicked good mocktails and provide other fun that may just defy gravity! Registration is required and dressing up is encouraged. Register online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.
