Movies & Mocktails: Wicked

to

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Join us for some WICKED fun at our Movies & Mocktails party! The Science Lady will be here to show us some Wicked themed science experiments, mix up some Wicked good mocktails and provide other fun that may just defy gravity! Registration is required and dressing up is encouraged. Register online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.

Info

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Entertainment, events
2053326600
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Movies & Mocktails: Wicked - 2025-11-13 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Movies & Mocktails: Wicked - 2025-11-13 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Movies & Mocktails: Wicked - 2025-11-13 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Movies & Mocktails: Wicked - 2025-11-13 18:00:00 ical