Movement-to-Music (ages 2-4)
to
The Dance Foundation 1715 27th Court South, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Our unique curriculum for young children, Movement-to-Music, offers an imaginative environment to move and explore dance concepts appropriate for each developmental stage. Classes are accompanied by live piano music and are taught with care and enthusiasm, offering both creative spontaneity and structure.
September 8, 2020-May 8, 2021
Students must meet the class age by October 1, 2020.
2 year olds
- Wednesday, 10:10-10:55 [Spring Only, beginning in January; students must be age 2 by February 1, 2021]
2 1/2 year olds
- Tuesday 10:10-10:55
- Wednesday 9:15-10:00
- Saturday 9:15-10:00
- Saturday 10:10-10:55
3 year olds
- Tuesday 9:15-10:00
- Tuesday 11:05-11:50
- Tuesday 1:30-2:15
- Tuesday 3:45-4:30
- Tuesday 5:35-6:20
- Wednesday 10:10-10:55
- Wednesday 3:45-4:30
- Saturday 9:15-10:00
- Saturday 11:05-11:50
4 year olds
- Monday 4:45-5:30
- Tuesday 1:30-2:15
- Tuesday 4:40-5:25
- Thursday 1:30-2:15
- Thursday 3:45-4:30
- Saturday 10:10-10:55
- Saturday 12:00-12:45
Info
The Dance Foundation 1715 27th Court South, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Dance, Education & Learning, Entertainment, Kids & Family