Movement-to-Music (ages 2-4)

Our unique curriculum for young children, Movement-to-Music, offers an imaginative environment to move and explore dance concepts appropriate for each developmental stage. Classes are accompanied by live piano music and are taught with care and enthusiasm, offering both creative spontaneity and structure.

September 8, 2020-May 8, 2021

Students must meet the class age by October 1, 2020.

2 year olds

Wednesday, 10:10-10:55 [Spring Only, beginning in January; students must be age 2 by February 1, 2021]

2 1/2 year olds

Tuesday 10:10-10:55

Wednesday 9:15-10:00

Saturday 9:15-10:00

Saturday 10:10-10:55

3 year olds

Tuesday 9:15-10:00

Tuesday 11:05-11:50

Tuesday 1:30-2:15

Tuesday 3:45-4:30

Tuesday 5:35-6:20

Wednesday 10:10-10:55

Wednesday 3:45-4:30

Saturday 9:15-10:00

Saturday 11:05-11:50

4 year olds