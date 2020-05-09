Motherwalk 5K and Fun Run

The Motherwalk 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run is a run/walk created to bring awareness about ovarian cancer. We began in 2003 and are celebrating our 17th year in 2020. All funds raised will go directly towards ovarian cancer research and support efforts to raise awareness about the risks, symptoms, and treatments of this deadly disease. Motherwalk also celebrates the lives of survivors and those who are currently battling this disease.

Motherwalk 5K & Fun Run is a meaningful and fun celebration of life for the entire family. The event features live music, vendors, kid zone, and much more! To register, please visit motherwalk.com.