Mother’s Day Plant and Seed Swap

(All Ages) Please bring any plants or seeds the day of the event, we will not be storing items. Bring as much as you’d like and take as much as you’d like! If you need help getting them from your car we can help with a cart. Celebrate the mothers in your life! Grab a plant for mom, make a card at our card station, or create a paper bouquet with our supplies! We'll have coffee and hot cocoa and some sweet treats to enjoy as well!