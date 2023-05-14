Mother’s Day with Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille

Enjoy Mother’s Day the Perry’s way! Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille is inviting guests to treat their mothers to specials fit for a queen this Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 14, 2023. Opening early at 11 a.m., Perry’s is offering special Mother’s Day features like its Filet Stuffed Roast and Brunch Cocktails, along with the Perry’s 3-Course Pork Chop Sunday Supper beginning at 4 p.m. and the full dinner menu available all day.

The Perry’s Mother's Day Feature, available all day for dine-in or to-go, is a Filet Stuffed Roast for $49 per person. The dish features a 10 oz. Filet Mignon stuffed with sauteed spinach, wild mushrooms, garlic, onions, fresh herbs and three cheeses served with Truffle Merlot Demiglace. Along with the Mother’s Day Feature, Perry’s will offer Brunch Cocktail options including a Bloody Mary, Mimosa and Rosé Sangria for $12 each from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Additionally, Perry’s Pork Chop Sunday Supper for $49 will be available beginning at 4 p.m. The 3-Course Sunday Supper is available for dine-in or to-go and includes a choice of soup or salad, dinner-sized Perry’s Famous Pork Chop and Dessert Trio (Vanilla Creme Brulee, Chocolate Crunch and Seasonal Cheesecake). The Dessert Trio can be substituted for a side with the option of Whipped Potatoes, Thick-Cut Chargrilled Vegetables or Grilled Asparagus.

Reservations for Mother’s Day are required, as seating is limited. Please visit www.perryssteakhouse.com or call 205.968.1597 to make a reservation today. A credit card is needed to make reservations for Mother’s Day, and a $15 per person cancellation fee will be charged for cancellations made after May 12. Tax and gratuity is not included in the Mother’s Day specials cost. For to-go orders, pre-order is available now through May 14 with payment online for car-side pickup at https://perryssteakhouse.com/to-go/. Tax plus 15 percent handling fee will be applied to food on to-go purchases. No gratuity necessary. For more information about Perry’s Mother’s Day specials, visit https://perryssteakhouse.com/specials/mothers-day/.