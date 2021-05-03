Mother's Day Afternoon Tea & Bouquet Delivery

For the first time, Miss Sims Garden will team up with Blakelee's Bouquets and rejoin Little London Kitchen in offering a special way to honor mothers of all kinds this Mother's Day week.

We will offer a Mother's Day Afternoon Tea Package including one special flower arrangement from Blakelee's, a tea-for-two sampler kit prepared by Little London Kitchen and a small gift of Miss Sims Seeds from flowers grown in the garden. You will have the option to have this wonderful package delivered to your mother in a limited delivery area defined by Blakelee's Bouquets (see website for details) or pick it up from their shop and enjoy with Mom on any day of your choice. Ordering will be done through Blakelee's Bouquets online at https://www.blakeleesbouquets.com/