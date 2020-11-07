Moss Magic (Moss Rock Festival + Magic City Art Connection)

Join us November 7-8 at the Hoover Met Complex for MOSS MAGIC, a fall fusion festival featuring the 15th Moss Rock Festival (MRF) with special guest Magic City Art Connection (MCAC).

Nov. 7: 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Nov. 8: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

MOSS MAGIC will bring together artists from two of Birmingham’s favorite outdoor festivals for a record collaborative year featuring over 125+ juried exhibiting artists. Many works of art to be shown are inspired or influenced by nature and use recycled, upcycled, or repurposed items, among other works featuring natural materials like wood, clay or glass. With the addition of the new roster of talent from MCAC's downtown contemporary art festival, which was cancelled this past spring, the choice of art will be extra diverse at MOSS MAGIC.

Moss Rock Festival, Alabama’s premier eco-creative festival and the “Moss” of the MOSS MAGIC fusion festival, will continue its mission of exploring Nature, SmartLIVING, Art + Design and more. It’s 2020 features include:

1) SmartLIVING ideas and a marketplace that offers offer patrons access to interesting local choices for everyday living including fresh, organic, locally made, sustainable products as well as consumables in the area of health, home, body, and cuisine.

2) +Design artisans are intermixed with artists and will be showing off their place in the world of design and how their creations support, guide, complement, and surprise everyday life.

3) Nature exhibitors and organizations that can connect enthusiasts with the great outdoors, wildlife, and getting active in nature

4) Sweetery's confections by area bakers and chefs will be available in the Smart Living Market.

5) Cafe featuring food trucks and other local caterers like Hyderabad DUM ZONE (now Bollywood Curry House), Catering by LaNetta, Pazzo Big Slice and Pazzo's Italian Bistro, Rae Rae's Catering, Rendezvous Kitchen Co., Steel City Pops, and Tamale Queen/Snowies Shaved Ice.

6) Curated music by Birmingham Mountain Radio

7) WonderKid Studios and art experiences for kids inspired by nature, science, and recycling;

8) Great giveaways to enter at the festival to win festival swag like T-Shirts, Beer Garden Trail tickets, plus a getaway to Pursell Farms Resort valued at $1200.

9) a Beer Garden Trail (a craft tasting crawl running Oct 15 thru Nov 30 - NEW event model in 2020!) featuring 16 local and nearby brewery stops and a cool commemorative glass visitors can pick up from Whole Foods Market starting Oct 15.

10) COVID PROTOCOLS IN PLACE FOR A FUN, SAFE FESTIVAL EXPERIENCE:

- Staging the 2020 festival at The Hoover Met Complex outdoor facilities, which allows for the elimination of offsite parking and festival shuttling

- Social Distancing Measures

- Expanding the Festival footprint

- Widening pedestrian walking paths and spaces between exhibitor booths

- One way walking traffic

- Requiring masks be worn by attendees and exhibitors

- Minimal contact gate processing

- Public hand sanitizing stations

- Food service upgrades

- Designated Lounges engineered for safe, social distanced dining

- and more.

We will continue this vigilance required to keep MOSS MAGIC in compliance with the Alabama and Jefferson County Departments of Health and the City of Hoover.

FESTIVAL WEBSITE

For complete festival details, line ups, artist previews and more, please visit http://www.mossrockfestival.com/.

To contact the festival: 205-595-6306, mossrockfestival@gmail.com

Be sure to follow both festivals on social media:

FACEBOOK (MossRockFestival) (MagicCityArtConnection)

INSTAGRAM (@mossrockfest)(@magiccityartconnection)

TWITTER (@mossrockfest) (@magiccityart)

Our hashtags

#MOSSMAGIC2020

#mossrockfest ##mossrockfestival

#magiccityart #magiccityartconnection

Moss Rock Festival is a project of FABirmingham (Find Art Birmingham) / the Foundation for Arts and Cultural Connections, Inc., a 501c3 non-profit.