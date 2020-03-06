Moon Trees & Moon Rocks

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Join as Jason Kirby, Archivist for the Library at the Botanical Gardens, shares fun facts about NASA’s 1971 Apollo 14 mission, which explored the effects of weightlessness on seeds and trees— including the Gardens' own Moon sycamore that grew from them. You can see Moon Rocks on loan through the NASA@ My Library project. Free and open to the public! Large Auditorium

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
