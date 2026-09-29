Monthly Spice Club: Bay Leave

Join our monthly spice club for curious cooks! Each month, pick up a FREE "take-and-make" kit featuring a different herb, spice, or spice blend. Each kit will contain information, history, and fun facts about the spice, as well as recipes and a premeasured packet of the selected spice. Stop by the Adult Services desk and pick up your kit beginning the first day of each month. For more recipe inspiration, check out our large selection of cookbooks available for checkout. Please share your recipe results with us on social media! Just tag Homewood Public Library on Facebook and Instagram. Happy cooking!! November’s spice: Bay Leave