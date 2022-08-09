The Montgomery Stories of F. Scott Fitzgerald with Dr. Kirk Curnutt

Join us for this special presentation by Dr. Kirk Curnutt, executive director of the F. Scott Fitzgerald Society, and chair of English at Troy University. Dr. Curnutt will share stories from the book All the Belles: The Montgomery Stories of F. Scott Fitzgerald, and more! The heroines of these remarkable tales rebel against Southern expectations of women, revel in newfound freedoms young people enjoyed at the outset of the modern age, and ultimately discover that home is harder to run away from than they ever suspected.