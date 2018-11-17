Miss Samford Pageant

Samford University's Wright Center 800 Lakeshore Drive, Birmingham, Alabama 35229

Samford University will host the annual Miss Samford Pageant, now in its 71st year, at the Wright Center on Nov. 17 at 7 p.m.

There are normally about 10 contestants, all of them young women ages 17-24 who are full-time Samford students. Contestants compete in a 10-minute interview with a panel of judges, lifestyle and fitness, onstage questions, talent and evening wear. 

Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students. To order, go to tickets.samford.edu. For event information, go to samford.edu/wrightcenter.

