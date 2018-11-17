Samford University will host the annual Miss Samford Pageant, now in its 71st year, at the Wright Center on Nov. 17 at 7 p.m.

There are normally about 10 contestants, all of them young women ages 17-24 who are full-time Samford students. Contestants compete in a 10-minute interview with a panel of judges, lifestyle and fitness, onstage questions, talent and evening wear.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students. To order, go to tickets.samford.edu. For event information, go to samford.edu/wrightcenter.