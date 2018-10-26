OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents From Miracles to Mockingbirds: Spirituality in Sculptured Marble Art with Craigger Browne, Artist in Residence, Sylacauga Marble Center. World-renowned sculptor and Vestavia native Browne's work is seen on five continents. After years of living and studying abroad, he is back to his roots in Alabama where some of his recent masterpieces can be seen in Monroeville, Ivy Green, and Sylacauga. He will discuss art and the public works, personal works, and role of artists in communicating with society. Free admission.