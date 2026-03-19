Mimosas and Mahjong

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Vestavia Hills Civic Center 1673 Merryvale Lane, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216

The Tanner Foundation for Neurological Diseases is excited to host Mimosas & Mahjong, a spring fundraising event, on Saturday, April 25, 2026. Expect a lively morning of mahjong, brunch, mimosas, and community connection. All levels of play are welcome. The event will feature a $1,500 prize for the tournament winner, exciting prize drawings, and curated swag bags for all participants. Come join us to play, connect, and give back. Learn more about the work of The Tanner Foundation at www.tanner-foundation.org

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Vestavia Hills Civic Center 1673 Merryvale Lane, Vestavia Hills, Alabama 35216
Charity & Fundraisers, Entertainment, events, Fundraiser
13343123328
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