I’m With Mike Virtual 5K

Father’s Day Weekend – June 18-20, 2021

We welcome you to celebrate your fathers, sons, uncles, brothers, partners, friends, and LIFE! Whether you run, walk, ride or cheer, whether you live in our area or in another state, we invite you to join us for our Virtual I'm with Mike 5K. Get outside and enjoy life with your family and friends to honor all those whose lives have been impacted by Prostate Cancer! Our mission is to increase awareness about this disease and raise funding for research. With your help, the Mike Slive Foundation will generate national awareness and fund the scientific breakthroughs that will save lives and end prostate cancer.

Register at ImWithMike5K.com by Tuesday, June 1st to receive your official I'm With Mike T-shirt.

$35 - All Ages 5K or 1 Mile Walk, Run, or Ride

$30 - for Prostate Cancer Patients and Survivors 5K or 1 Mile Walk, Run, or Ride