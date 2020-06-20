Join the Mike Slive Foundation for Prostate Cancer Research the Saturday of Father Day’s weekend for our third annual I’m with Mike 5K. This family-friendly 5K race also includes a Fun Run, a Kids Dash, live music, face-painting, bounce houses, and displays from local businesses.

Please visit I'mWithMike5K.com for individual and team* registration. Discounted rates are available for Patients/Survivor Heroes.

5K - Individual or Team Registration

5K is chip timed

Race Start Time: 8:00am CDT

Registration: $25.00 Race Fee + $2.50 SignUp Fee. Price increases to $30.00 after May 15, 2020. On site registration is available day of the race for $35.00.

1 MILE WALK - Individual or Team Registration

Walkers are Welcome!

Race Start Time: 8:05am CDT

Registration: $15.00 Race Fee + $2.50 SignUp Fee. Price increases to $20.00 after May 31, 2020 at 11:59pm CDT. On site registration is available day of the race for $25.00.

Kid's Dash - Individual or Team Registration

Walkers are Welcome!

Race Start Time: 7:50am CDT

Registration: $15.00 Race Fee + $2.50 SignUp Fee. Onsite registration is available day of the race

Registration ends June 20, 2020 at 11:59am CDT

* Team discount taken at checkout once 5th Team Member is registered. Team Member 1 - 4 will receive a $5 credit to the credit card used at time of payment.