I'm with Mike 5K

Little Donkey 2821 Central Avenue, Homewood, Alabama

Join the Mike Slive Foundation for Prostate Cancer Research the Saturday of Father Day’s weekend for our third annual I’m with Mike 5K. This family-friendly 5K race also includes a Fun Run, a Kids Dash, live music, face-painting, bounce houses, and displays from local businesses.

Please visit I'mWithMike5K.com for individual and team* registration. Discounted rates are available for Patients/Survivor Heroes.

5K - Individual or Team Registration

5K is chip timed

Race Start Time: 8:00am CDT

Registration: $25.00 Race Fee + $2.50 SignUp Fee. Price increases to $30.00 after May 15, 2020. On site registration is available day of the race for $35.00.

1 MILE WALK - Individual or Team Registration

  • Walkers are Welcome!
  • Race Start Time: 8:05am CDT
  • Registration: $15.00 Race Fee + $2.50 SignUp Fee. Price increases to $20.00 after May 31, 2020 at 11:59pm CDT. On site registration is available day of the race for $25.00.

Kid's Dash - Individual or Team Registration

  • Walkers are Welcome!
  • Race Start Time: 7:50am CDT
  • Registration: $15.00 Race Fee + $2.50 SignUp Fee. Onsite registration is available day of the race

Registration ends June 20, 2020 at 11:59am CDT

* Team discount taken at checkout once 5th Team Member is registered. Team Member 1 - 4 will receive a $5 credit to the credit card used at time of payment.

Info

Little Donkey 2821 Central Avenue, Homewood, Alabama
Charity & Fundraisers, Health & Wellness, Kids & Family
to Google Calendar - I'm with Mike 5K - 2020-06-20 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - I'm with Mike 5K - 2020-06-20 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - I'm with Mike 5K - 2020-06-20 08:00:00 iCalendar - I'm with Mike 5K - 2020-06-20 08:00:00

