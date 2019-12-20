Michael Londra's Celtic Yuletide

The Lyric Theatre 1800 Third Ave N, Homewood, Alabama 35203

Michael Londra’s Celtic Yuletide, an enchanting evening of festive stories, songs, tunes and dance from the heart of Ireland is coming to Birmingham this Holiday season. Show front-man and one of Ireland’s leading tenors, Michael Londra is backed by a talented 4-piece band and a world class champion dancer. Michael Londra’s Celtic Yuletide is the perfect way to get into the Christmas spirit and will play the Lyric Theatre on Friday December 20th, 2019 at 8pm.

Info

Concerts & Live Music, Dance, Kids & Family
