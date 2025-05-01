Meet Homewood’s New City Manager

Thursday, May 1, 2025 from 6-8 p.m. in the Large Auditorium

Come to the Library and meet Glen Adams, Homewood’s first-ever City Manager! This casual meet-and-greet is your chance to hear his vision, ask questions, and talk about the future of our city. With experience in military leadership, municipal management, and major infrastructure projects, Glen is ready to work with the community. Whether you're a business owner or a proud resident, stop by, say hello, and see what’s ahead for Homewood!