Meet Author Alan Gratz

(Kids and Teens) Join us for a special afternoon with #1 New York Times bestselling author Alan Gratz, known for powerful and fast-paced novels like Refugee, Ground Zero, Allies, and more! Alan will deliver a 45-minute presentation filled with behind-the-scenes insights, writing inspiration, and stories that connect with readers of all ages—especially kids and teens who love thrilling historical fiction. After the presentation, meet Alan in person during a book signing! Books will be available for purchase on-site from Little Professor Bookshop. Don’t miss this exciting chance to hear from one of today’s most celebrated authors for young readers! Check out Alan's books at hpl.pub/catalog. Register online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.