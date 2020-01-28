Medical Home Visits Are Back

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents a Bonus Program (free to the public) entitled "Medical Home Visits Are Back." Instructor: Jay Jones: business director of Home Instead Senior Care, a program designed to keep seniors in their homes. In the 1940's, 40% of medical interaction took place in the home. Now, under the Affordable Care Act, medical house calls are making a come back.

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Education & Learning, Health & Wellness
