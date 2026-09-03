Maylene Mudworks at Rojo!

Maylene Mudworks is taking over the side room at Rojo on September 19th from noon–3 p.m. for an afternoon of handmade ceramics, colorful pieces, functional pottery, and a few weird little things thrown in for good measure.

There will be pieces you’ll actually use, pieces you’ll want to put on a shelf and admire, and a handful of things that might make you wonder what exactly was going through my head when I made them.

Some for show. Some must go.

Most pieces will be for sale, with a few staying with me—because my brain says, “What if you can’t make another one?”

Come grab a drink, enjoy some great food, browse the pottery, and hang out for a while.

Bring your friends, come hungry, and come prepared to find something you didn’t know you needed until you saw it sitting there looking cute.