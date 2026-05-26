Masterpiece Makers—Sips & Strokes

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Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Masterpiece Makers is the perfect place for your creativity to shine! This monthly craft program is for adults of all levels and skills to come and explore their artistic side. Sip on a soda this month as you paint a nature-themed masterpiece. Supplies provided. Register online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.

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Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Art & Exhibitions, Crafts, Parents
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