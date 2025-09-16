Masterpiece Makers - Scrapbook Paper Leaf Prints
Masterpiece Makers is the perfect place for your creativity to shine! This monthly craft program is for adults of all levels and skills to come and explore their artistic side. This month we will say hello to fall with cute scrapbook paper leaf prints! All supplies provided. Register online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.
