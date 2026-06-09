Masterpiece Makers—Rock Painting

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Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Masterpiece Makers is the perfect place for your creativity to shine! This monthly craft program is for adults of all levels and skills to come and explore their artistic side. Come decorate an awesome rock you can use as a paperweight or place outside to liven up your yard. Supplies provided. Register online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.

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Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Art & Exhibitions, Crafts
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