Masterpiece Makers – Ornaments!
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Masterpiece Makers is the perfect place for your creativity to shine! This monthly craft program is for adults of all levels and skills to come and explore their artistic side. Join us this month and make your very own ornaments that you can hang on your tree year after year! Supplies Provided.
