Masterpiece Makers—Mason Jar Lanterns

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Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Masterpiece Makers is the perfect place for your creativity to shine! This monthly craft program is for adults of all levels and skills to come and explore their artistic side. Come and light up your Summer with these fun mason jar lights. Supplies provided. Register online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.

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Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Art & Exhibitions, Crafts, Education & Learning
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