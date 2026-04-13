Masterpiece Makers—Flower Wreaths

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Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Masterpiece Makers is the perfect place for your creativity to shine! This monthly craft program is for adults of all levels and skills to come and explore their artistic side. This month we will use twine to create a cute floral wreath for the season! Supplies provided. Register online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.

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Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Crafts, events
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