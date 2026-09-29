Masterpiece Makers—DIY Mugs

Masterpiece Makers is the perfect place for your creativity to shine! This monthly craft program is for adults of all levels and skills to come and explore their artistic side. This month we will embrace the fall season by making our very own DIY cozy mugs. Doodle or use stencils to design a one-of-a-kind mug for the season. Supplies Provided. Register online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.