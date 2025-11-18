Masterpiece Makers – Cards that Pop!
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Masterpiece Makers is the perfect place for your creativity to shine! This monthly craft program is for adults of all levels and skills to come and explore their artistic side. November is a time for gratitude. Come and make fun cards that you can send to friends and family this year! All supplies provided. Register online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.
