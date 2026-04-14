Masterpiece Makers—Book Page Art

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Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

Masterpiece Makers is the perfect place for your creativity to shine! This monthly craft program is for adults of all levels and skills to come and explore their artistic side. This month we will celebrate National Library week by creating fun book themed projects from book pages! Supplies provided. Register online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.

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Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Crafts, Entertainment, events
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