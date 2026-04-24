Mastering the Art of Everyday Communication with Cindy Collier, Collier Leadership

Strong communication skills can transform your relationships at work, at home, and in your community. In this engaging 60-minute workshop, leadership coach and speaker Cindy Collier, Collier Leadership Consulting, LLC, will introduce the fundamentals of effective communication, including verbal and non-verbal communication, tone, body language, listening skills, and how to use “I” messages to express yourself clearly. Participants will also explore common communication barriers and practical techniques to help conversations become more productive and meaningful. Join us to learn simple tools that can help you communicate with greater clarity, confidence, and connection. Register online at homewoodpubliclibrary.org.