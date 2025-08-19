Master of Memory
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
This informative series is designed to help adults understand how memory works, identify ways to improve memory, and pinpoint things in everyday life that may affect memory. For those looking to sharpen their memory skills and gain valuable insight into cognitive well-being, this event promises to be both informative and interactive. Led by Kali Gilbert of the Alabama Cooperative Extension System (ACES).
