Market Noel

Finley Center 1000 RV Trace, Hoover, Alabama 35244

Market Noel will once again be held at the Finley Center this November, offering area residents a chance to purchase holiday gifts, food and enjoy other features.

The event is scheduled for four days in mid-November: Nov. 14 from 7 to 10 p.m.; Nov. 15 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Nov. 16 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Nov. 17 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at marketnoel.net and go toward funding the Junior League of Birmingham community projects including Backpack Buddies, Mobile Food Pantry, JLB Second Servings and Meals on Wheels, all of which provide food to children, families, homeless teens and the elderly.

Finley Center 1000 RV Trace, Hoover, Alabama 35244 View Map
