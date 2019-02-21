OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents "Managing Trade, Tariffs, and Global Business," February 21 and 28th, 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM. Instructor: Larron Harper, Assistant Professor, Brock School of Business, Samford University and native of South Africa. The global economy has grown and increased overall prosperity. Yet problems exist that require action. By addressing some questions, solutions could be forthcoming. Why do we trade? Are tariffs necessary and realizing their intended goals? How are regulations disturbing trade balances? Do trade partners play fair? What are important components of a successful global business strategy?