07/02/2019 No book reading required; discussion group only. Join us as Jeanne Northington, Life Coach & retired Licensed Professional Counselor, will demonstrate the process of muscle testing & then supervise muscle testing with the participants in the book club. Boardroom
Not Your Mama’s Book Club: Unlocking the Secrets of the Subconscious
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
Talks & Readings
