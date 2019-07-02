Not Your Mama’s Book Club: Unlocking the Secrets of the Subconscious

Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209

07/02/2019 No book reading required; discussion group only. Join us as Jeanne Northington, Life Coach & retired Licensed Professional Counselor, will demonstrate the process of muscle testing & then supervise muscle testing with the participants in the book club. Boardroom

