Not Your Mama’s Book Club - Understanding the Enneagram
Homewood Public Library 1721 Oxmoor Road, Homewood, Alabama 35209
No book reading required, discussion group only. Join us we explore how the Enneagram system works and a description of each of the types. Leading the discussion will be our special guest, Maggie Banger, a Licensed Professional Counselor with a masters certification in the Enneagram from the Institute for Conscious Being.
